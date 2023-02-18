Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $24.12 Million in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 331,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,124,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

