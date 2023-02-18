Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,374 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,404,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $189,496,000 after purchasing an additional 147,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 45,920 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $177.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $197.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

