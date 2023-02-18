Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 68,085 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,085 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $37,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 414.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.83.

STERIS stock opened at $189.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

