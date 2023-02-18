Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,941 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,482 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $1,460,822.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,512,336.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,166 shares of company stock worth $8,476,263. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $293.66 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $225.28 and a twelve month high of $325.19. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

