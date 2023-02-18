RP Investment Advisors LP Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 581.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.72. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

KD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

