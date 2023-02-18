RP Investment Advisors LP Sells 928,892 Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

RP Investment Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928,892 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.93% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGNU. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 28,013 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 299,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 212,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 379,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGNU opened at $9.88 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.