RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Hits Market Cap of $85.76 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $24,719.58 or 1.00158509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $85.76 million and approximately $33,036.30 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,680.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.95 or 0.00404979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00092141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.00652070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00551801 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00172596 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,469 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,469.44324658 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 24,668.52933668 USD and is up 4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $38,248.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars.

