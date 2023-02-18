RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $85.36 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $85.36 million and $33,002.25 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $24,603.94 or 0.99825168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,647.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00405076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00092076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.90 or 0.00656876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00551033 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00173022 BTC.

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,469 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,469.44324658 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 24,668.52933668 USD and is up 4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $38,248.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

