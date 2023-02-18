RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Stock Price Down 7.4%

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55.30 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.69). Approximately 50,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 69,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.74).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.57. The company has a market capitalization of £12.53 million and a P/E ratio of -5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lachlan Smith acquired 19,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £10,444.14 ($12,678.00).

RUA Life Sciences Company Profile

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices.

