Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Lowered to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

