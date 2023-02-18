Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Lowered to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Performance
Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.45.
About Sabina Gold & Silver
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabina Gold & Silver (SGSVF)
