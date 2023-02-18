Safe One Day Trading Volume Reaches $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $12.47 or 0.00050752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $259.81 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00223119 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00101548 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00057074 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000400 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.71474502 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

