Safe (SAFE) Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Safe has a total market cap of $261.90 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $12.57 or 0.00050860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00220146 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00101691 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00057136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003994 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000426 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.71474502 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.