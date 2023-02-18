Safe Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. Safe has a total market cap of $262.62 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $12.60 or 0.00051148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00222544 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00102412 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00057244 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000407 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.71474502 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars.

