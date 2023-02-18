Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SAGE. Loop Capital began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.