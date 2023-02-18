Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Issues Earnings Results

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SAGE. Loop Capital began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.