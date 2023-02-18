Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Shares Down 7.8%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.93 and last traded at $48.42. Approximately 1,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

Sampo Oyj Stock Down 7.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

