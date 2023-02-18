Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.89.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 593,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 593,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $969,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,313,101 shares of company stock valued at $17,269,126. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,481,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after buying an additional 730,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

