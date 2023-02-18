Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

SSL stock opened at C$6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.29 and a one year high of C$11.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total transaction of C$598,523.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$534,823.56.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.