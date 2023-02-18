Seaboard Co. (SEB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 on March 6th

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,995.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.48. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $3,295.00 and a 52 week high of $4,394.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 3,450.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 36.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seaboard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaboard Corp. is engaged in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

