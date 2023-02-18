Secret Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $20.65 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 67.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $20.65 million and $20,580.19 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00605367 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $12,469.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

