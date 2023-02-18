Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $17.67 million and $8,062.69 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00221383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00101418 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00051244 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00056975 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004085 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000400 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00605367 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $12,469.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.