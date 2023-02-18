Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $19.10 Million

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Secret has a total market cap of $19.10 million and $15,847.98 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00221916 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00100538 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00050690 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00057261 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004055 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000407 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00605367 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $12,469.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

