Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $100.37 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $100.37 million and $3.01 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009566 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029137 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001749 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018904 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00215802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,618.26 or 1.00004595 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00399233 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,221,732.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

