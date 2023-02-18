ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $549.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $517.47.
ServiceNow Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NOW opened at $439.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $601.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.76.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $30,355,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 8,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
