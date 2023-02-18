SFL (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded by DNB Markets to Hold

DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SFL Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of SFL opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. SFL has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $11.60.
SFL Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SFL
SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.