SFL (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded by DNB Markets to Hold

DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SFL Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SFL opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. SFL has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

SFL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SFL

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 14,365.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SFL by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

