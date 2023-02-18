Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Truist Financial

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHAK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shake Shack from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.64.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $75.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pariax LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

