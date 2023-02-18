Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shaw Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 78.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SJR stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJR shares. Scotiabank cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Desjardins cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shaw Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,382,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 3,490,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,473,000 after buying an additional 150,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,284,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after buying an additional 124,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.