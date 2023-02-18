Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,687 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,492 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

