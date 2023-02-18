Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

NYSE CLX opened at $153.63 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.46.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

