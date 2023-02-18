Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,980 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.22% of iRobot worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 2,174.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 252,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 241,220 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,492,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iRobot by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 63,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,162,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRBT opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.59. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.13.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.14 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

