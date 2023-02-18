Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Assurant by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

Assurant stock opened at $132.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.49 and its 200 day moving average is $140.51.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

Further Reading

