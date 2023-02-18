Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,687 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,492 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Articles

