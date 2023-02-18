Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,778 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.6 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Stories

