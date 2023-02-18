Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.59 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,705 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after buying an additional 326,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,107,000 after buying an additional 268,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,505,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,360,000 after acquiring an additional 136,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

See Also

