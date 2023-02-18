Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,293 shares of company stock valued at $28,707,797 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $194.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $202.96. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.31.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

