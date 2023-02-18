Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.4 %

WEC stock opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.07.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.