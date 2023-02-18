Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,927. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

