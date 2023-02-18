Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $135.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Articles

