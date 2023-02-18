Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 11,530 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,452 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,231 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,605 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $101,436,000 after purchasing an additional 956,946 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $818,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,372,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $217,415,000 after buying an additional 477,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

