Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,308 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Equinix by 342.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Equinix by 103.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $716.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $700.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.85.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.47.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile



Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

