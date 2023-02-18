Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 20,383 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,383 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 16.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 25.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,556,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,931 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

