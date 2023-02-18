Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,692 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $279.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.16.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

