Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,740 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $227.98 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.56.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

