Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,186 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.82.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

