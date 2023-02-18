Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 34,311 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,311 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $24.37.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.72.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

