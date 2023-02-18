Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,971 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,171 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $211.66 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.41.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

