Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,974 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 135,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 100,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The company has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.