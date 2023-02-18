Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Down 1.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking stock opened at $2,462.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,639.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,237.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2,013.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,496.38.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.