ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Position Raised by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after purchasing an additional 627,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 56.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after purchasing an additional 232,996 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 26.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Trading Up 4.3 %

SWAV opened at $199.37 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.61 and a 200-day moving average of $245.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total value of $271,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,863,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total transaction of $271,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,863,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,536. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

