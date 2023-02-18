ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72, Briefing.com reports. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $199.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.97. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.62.

Insider Transactions at ShockWave Medical

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total transaction of $271,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,863,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $2,037,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total transaction of $271,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,863,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,536. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,813,000 after buying an additional 31,575 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $104,982,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

