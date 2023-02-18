Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.18) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.16) to GBX 270 ($3.28) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.79) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.03) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 239 ($2.90).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.11) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 132.06 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 202.35 ($2.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.23. The stock has a market cap of £27.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a yield of 2.67%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

In other Barclays news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £181,025.18 ($219,744.09).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

